Innovation Agents: Martin Tobias, CEO of Tippr

For most of us, walking away from Microsoft with a few million dollars in the bank would be the end of a career, not the beginning of one. We’d consider a long vacation, at the very least. But after Microsoft IT Developer Martin Tobias left the company one Friday in 1997, he took the weekend off. The following Monday found him in his first meeting about his first startup.

Since then, Tobias has invested in 25 companies and built three of his own. The business models have been wildly diverse–online video followed by biofuels. This year, in Tobias’ third act, he founded Tippr, a daily deals site that is emerging as one of Groupon’s strongest rivals.

“I frankly haven’t had to work since I left Microsoft,” says

Tobias. “I’ve been doing all this entrepreneurial stuff because I

freaking love it.”

Tobias’ first company, Loudeye Technologies, quickly became one of the largest providers of audio and video solutions on the web. It went public in 2000, less than three years after its founding. With a successful IPO to his credit, Tobias joined Ignition Capital as a general partner, where he watched the tech scene–including Loudeye–stagger through the valley of death. (Loudeye was eventually bought by Nokia.)

Investment activity was so slow during the dotcom bust that Tobias was able to take a six-month break from Ignition and moved to New York City with his daughter. “I hung out, I went to some shows, fucked around, put my daughter in ballet classes,” he says.

Once the economy heated up again, Tobias got back into the startup hustle. He joined Imperium Renewables in 2004 when he invested in the company, then known as Seattle Biofuels. In 2005 he became the company’s CEO and was there in 2007 when they opened what was then the largest biofuel refinery in the United States, in Grays Harbor, WA.