Change Efforts Fail Over 70% of the Time – Why?

There are many reasons why efforts to transform and change an organization fail.

Whether it’s the whole company or simply a department — over 70% of all change efforts do not succeed.

The reasons why fall into one or more of these broad categories:

• Poor communication

• Lack of top level commitment

• Unfocused or half hearted efforts

• Poor planning

However, I think these are actually symptoms of a more fundamental flaw: the very paradigm we hold of organizations. The current paradigm is that an organization is a machine of production.

When viewed from within this framework, all actions to change are merely efforts to reprogram the machine. Hence, we get a set of instructions from the top about the new change and that is sufficient – the machine has been successfully reprogrammed. Even if we bring in change agent consultants the same underlying belief permeates and guides all behaviors.

Clearly, this is an oversimplification but I hope a useful example to illustrate how the underlying worldview is foundational to the symptoms we all witness and experience.