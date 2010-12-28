Warning: DNA Discoveries by Mars, Hershey Could Lead to Advanced Chocoholism

A team of French-led scientists has

unlocked the genetic code of chocolate. The scientists, steered by research agency Centre de coopération internationale en

recherche agronomique pour le développement (CIRAD), just unveiled the DNA of the high-end Criollo variety of

Theobroma cacao. Theobroma

cacao is used primarily to

manufacture gourmet chocolates. This marks the first time that a

genome study of the cacao tree has been published in an academic

journal.

CIRAD

is a research agency designed to help developing countries develop

their agricultural industries, in a form of French scientific

diplomacy. They partnered in this project with scientists in 18

different countries, the United States Department of Agriculture, the

University of Reading in Britain, and the Biscuit

Cake Chocolate & Confectionery Association. The latter is a

British trade group representing sweets manufacturers in both London

and the European Union. No word whether they’re hiring.

According

to a press

release for the Theobroma

study, unspecified “support” was granted through chocolate

manufacturers Hershey Corp. and Valrhona along with the Venezuelan

Ministry of Science, Technology and Industry, among others.

The

DNA

of the cacao tree was just published in the scientific journal

Nature Genetics.

Parsing through the scientific jargon, the study abstract indicates

economic benefits to the study:

We

sequenced and assembled the draft genome of Theobroma cacao, an

economically important tropical-fruit tree crop that is the source of

chocolate. This assembly corresponds to 76% of the estimated genome

size and contains almost all previously described genes, with 82% of

these genes anchored on the 10 T. cacao chromosomes. Analysis of this

sequence information highlighted specific expansion of some gene

families during evolution, for example, flavonoid-related genes. It

also provides a major source of candidate genes for T. cacao

improvement. While

Theobroma is often used to manufacture gourmet chocolates, that

particular variety of cacao tree often remains vulnerable to disease.

Information gleaned from this study could be used to breed

bioresistant varieties of Theobroma.

2010

was a bumper year for deciphering the genome sequence of cacao. A

rival cacao DNA study was

funded by Hershey’s archenemies over at Mars. This study, the Cacao

Genome Database, focuses on the more commercially mainstream cacao

variety of and has not been published in an academic journal as of

press time.

According

to research team member Siela Maximova of Penn State, the Theobroma

study could have big benefits for chocolate lovers: