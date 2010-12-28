Village Voice Music Critic of the Year Is an Anonymous Twitterer

The Village Voice’s Rob Tannenbaum has chosen a music critic of the year–and it’s an anonymous Twitter account called @Discographies.

@Discographies has only been active since July, and to date has only issued 157 tweets (other accounts produce as many in a few days). But the wit behind the account has taken a clever approach to music reviewing: rather than assess single albums, @Discographies sums up entire careers in 140-character bursts, with albums represented by a number (first album = 1, second = 2, and so on).

On top of that, each tweet tends to have a central conceit, adding a layer of cleverness. So The Eagles’ career is likened to the seven dwarves–“The Eagles: 1 Dopey; 2 Doc; 3 Sneezy; 4 Sneezy; 5 Sneezy; 6 Grumpy; 7 Sleepy. [“Happy” and, in particular, “Bashful”: n/a.]”–while Madonna’s career is summed up in a faux personal ad–“Madonna: 1-4 “SWF seeks audience. Turn-ons: 5 edgeplay; 6 cuddling; 7,8 fake British accents; 9 Ché Guevara t-shirts; 10 disco; 11 botox.” The account became a hit, building within months an audience of 20,000 followers–including Duran Duran.

The Voice wrangled the enigmatic figure for a lively and enlightening email Q&A, worth reading in its entirety. But here’s a greatest hits, so to speak.

@Discographies on Twitter:

Twitter may be the first mass communications system that also functions as a meritocracy: it actively promotes good ideas and good content, regardless of where they come from. Twitter is also incredibly good at bringing people together. In my non-@Discographies life on Twitter, I’ve met people that I never would have encountered any other way, who are now actual real-world friends. Skeptics might think that the brevity of 140 characters would foster a kind of surface-y and impersonal interaction, but I think it does exactly the opposite: it forces you to communicate in a way that’s more signal than noise. Those are two really powerful functions–spreading ideas and connecting people–embedded in one convenient place.

@Discographies on anonymity: