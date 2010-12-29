Robot Turns Spinal Surgery Into a Flight Simulator Game

From the interesting advances in

medicine file: An Israeli company has created small robots for spinal

surgery that appear to reduce pain and complication risk for

patients. Mazor Robotics’

SpineAssist robots are currently in use in the United States,

Germany, Russia, Israel, South Korea and several other countries.

SpineAssist is a small robotic arm coupled with a workstation unit that allows surgeons to map out a patient’s spinal anatomy

in advance (pictured). The package also includes a clamping fixation

device and special software to control the robot. These are currently the only robots specifically created for spinal surgery.

One of the robot’s most interesting features, Mazor CEO Ori Hadomi tells Fast Company, is how it helps surgeons avoid

making deep incisions while repairing the spine. Here is how he

described the creation process:

When we were

founded, we were thinking that the technology we developed would be

able to be implemented in a very wide range of

applications–everything from the brain to the spine to the knee. But

we acknowledged that, being a small company, we must be very focused.

So we decided to focus on the area where we thought we had the

greatest potential–the spinal cord.

So far, spinal

implants have been inserted in 2,000 different surgeries using

SpineAssist. There have been no cases of nerve damage, Mazor says.

A newly released

study in the medical journal Spine

indicates a 98% success rate in implant accuracy via SpineAssist. And a presentation

at a 2010 spinal surgery conference says use of the

robots reduced patients’ hospital stay by a third and led to a 70%

reduction in misplaced implants.

Mazor’s robotics system are primarily

used in cases of scoliosis and severe spinal deformities. The Dallas

Morning News recently wrote on

the use of SpineAssist on scoliosis patients in Texas:

“Like

a pilot in a flight simulator, I can map out the patient’s spinal

anatomy and perform the entire procedure before the patient even

arrives for surgery,” [SpineAssist co-creator Dr. Isadore]

Lieberman said. “I contribute the basic carpentry, just putting

the screws in the right spot.” In

addition to increasing precision, Lieberman said SpineAssist reduces

a patient’s radiation exposure during surgery. Lieberman said that

with SpineAssist there’s less chance of an infection, less pain after

surgery, fewer complications, shorter hospital stays and quicker

recovery. “We

envision this technology as ushering in a new era in spine surgeries,

the same way laparoscopies transformed general surgery in the 1990s,”

said Sara Misuraca, program director of the Scoliosis & Spine

Tumor Center at Texas Health Plano.”

Hadomi

also compares SpineAssist to a sort of “GPS system” for surgeons

to use while inserting spinal implants.