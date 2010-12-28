Change Generation: How Kati London and Area/Code Make the World Interactive

*In Partnership with

About Kati London: Kati London is Vice President and Senior Producer for Area/Code, which creates cross-media games and entertainment. London designs and develops opportunities for interacting with others – whether that be for people and plants, residents of Gaza City and Tel-Aviv or gamers playing tag with tiger sharks in the Great Barrier Reef. Her collaborative projects have been featured in the Museum of Science & Industry, the Dutch Electronic Arts Festival and the Design Museum of London. She frequently speaks on digital/physical hybridization.

About Area/Code: Area/Code takes advantage of today’s environment of pervasive technologies and overlapping media to create new kinds of gameplay. They are inspired by both the future potential of ubiquitous networked computing and the long historical tradition of games as social interaction. Area/Code games highlight the connections between the interactive systems and imaginary landscapes inside of games and the real world around them. These connections can take many forms: Facebook games that create innovative new forms of social interaction; online games that respond to broadcast TV in real time; game systems that explore real-world social issues; urban environments transformed into spaces for public play; game events driven by real-world data.

About shatterbox: Born to show young people that happy careers happen. The site features video vignettes of young professionals who have found fulfillment in fascinating careers. It also offers a dynamic social network, a resource blog and a brand new program to help launch young people into dream careers. The “Make Your Mark” competition gives $1,000 each month to a passionate young person trying to make their career dreams reality. From designers and musicians to filmmakers and entrepreneurs, shatterbox wants to help you make your mark.