Kinect Hacked to Play World of Warcraft: Welcome to the Future of Gaming

Kinect hacks are coming thick and fast, but here is one that will set millions of PC gamers’ hearts a-flutter: A hack that lets you gesture control a game of World of Warcraft.

The tech is coming from the University of Southern California’s Institute for Creative Technologies, where a team has built a toolkit, dubbed the Flexible Action and Articulated Skeleton Toolkit, which lets them quickly harness Kinect’s various image processing and motion-sensing powers to whatever bits of code they desire. This middleware, with some tweaks, lets FAAST quickly facilitate “integration of full-body control with games and VR applications,” via a clever processing server that streams the user’s skeleton pattern, including body position and gestures which can be mapped onto keyboard controls.

The code is free for non-commercial use, because the Institute has big plans for it–including simple, medically inspired games for rehabilitation of motor-skills after a stroke, and even for reducing childhood obesity through “healthy gaming” (though, given the wild flailing Kinect-playing requires, the health of coffee tables and trinkets around the world might be in danger).

But one demonstration hack made with FAAST is particularly intriguing: It’s been tweaked to run World of Warcraft. Check it out: