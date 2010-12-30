Dell Number One in Newsweek 2010 Green Rankings

Dell got high marks for its strong environmental policies, including free recycling of products worldwide and a ban on the export of e-waste to developing countries. But, while feel-good policies may win the trust of potential customers, offering more efficient products closes the sale. And Dell has figured out how to do both, designing desktops and laptops that consume 25% less energy than systems produced in 2008. Dell figures these efforts, along with others, has saved its customers more than $5 billion in energy costs over the past few years.

Chairman and CEO Michael Dell offers, “Sustainability makes Dell a more responsible partner to its customers. Dell was recognized for its efforts to ensure sustainability is built into its supply chain and operations, as well as its work to make quote being green” easy and cost-effective for customers the company’s convenient recycling programs, for example, have diverted more than 484 million pounds of equipment from landfills since 2006.”

To get your head around just how much 484 million pounds equates to, it approximates the combined weight of 1,200 Boeing 747-400 unloaded and unfueled jet aircraft.

Job creation is a top priority in our current economy. For six years, Dell has had a relationship with Goodwill Industries that has resulted in the creation of 250 green jobs through a program called Dell Reconnect. These green jobs have gone to individuals who might otherwise find themselves challenged to find jobs due to issues that many employers might find disqualifying.

Each of the employees involved in the Goodwill recycling program has an A+ certification and the opportunity to learn skills that can qualify them for work in the private sector. Goodwill Industries provides approximately 2200 donation centers in the United States and Canada. These are attended drop-off stations consisting of both brick-and-mortar Goodwill store locations as well as drop-off centers strategically placed in different communities. Donated equipment can be recycled or, if it is operational or can be made to be operational after wiping all data, these products be resold in Goodwill stores to offset the cost of running the program.