2011: Back to the Future

Looking back at digital advertising in 2010 can leave just about

anyone perplexed. Facebook alone was tough enough to keep up with. It was the

year it really went global, the year of the “like”, the year the Open

Graph showed us a first true glimpse of the semantic web, the year with the

most privacy uproars and the most new feature releases, the year The

Social Network rattled the charts and the year Mark Zuckerberg was named

Time Magazine‘s “Person of The Year.” It was the year Twitter nearly

tripled its user base and launched advertising products. It was the year

Foursquare acquired nearly all of its 5 Million users, the year SCVNGR acquired

a million, the year of the “check-in”, the year Facebook launched

“Places”. It was the year the President live streamed on YouTube, the

year Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” was viewed over 300 Million times. It

was the year the iPhone 4 launched, and also the year it saw some real

competition. 2010 marked the end of a difficult decade with some vivid

optimism, with venture funds gaining steam again, fueling some furious

innovation.

What’s in store for 2011? Well, it’s back to the future, with a lot

of what we once knew. 2011 will be the year advertisers get past

“innovation clutter” and turn old notions into reality in bigger and

better ways than ever. Here are a few predictions.

1- Experience is back in style

We’ve witnessed some serious “network expansion”.

Marketers have killed their websites and gone “fishing where the fish

are”, and that means Facebook. But they’ve also created a profile on just

about any network under the sun, expanding their footprint in hopes of a

“network effect”, often at the expense of their identity.

After expansion comes integration. Integrated social features will

be the hot new thing. Taking clues from the launch of the Facebook Open Graph,

along with Facebook’s new slimmer and more constrained fan page format, the

power of the social graph will expand well beyond the social network. Brands

will reclaim their websites and build rich experiences that are uber-social. On

the mobile front, players like Gowalla, realizing that experience suddenly

matters more than ever, have integrated into just about all geo-social

networks, moving forward as an application vs. a network.

In 2011, experience will trump utility. Social gaming was just the

start. Branded experiences will follow suit.