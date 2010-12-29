Will 2011 Be Your Best Year Ever?

2010 is just about gone and now you have a chance to begin a new. For many, this past year was full of tough challenges. You may have found yourself unexpectedly unemployed or underemployed. Or you may have been given the news that your performance is not meeting expectations and that you’ll need to up your game in the coming year. What you do with your circumstances will dictate the type of year you will have in 2011. Here are some ways to ensure 2011 is your best year ever.

Take stock of your situation-It’s easy to blame everyone and everything for your circumstances, but in the end you are the one in control of your destiny. Identify one or two things you believe are holding you back so you can focus on making improvements. For example, if you were passed over for a promotion because no one really knew about your contributions then work on tooting your horn so you can be heard in a sea of cubicles. If your lack of education is holding you back then figure out a way to take classes so you can secure your degree. Vow to do something and then do it in 2011 and you’ll be that much further along next December.

Evaluate your level of happiness-If predictions are correct, the job market will loosen, which means you will no longer have the economy as an excuse for staying in a job you can’t stand. Be honest with yourself. If you could do any type of work, would it be the type of job you are doing? If you had it to do over again, would you select the same employer? If you answered no to either of these questions then it’s time to think about what you would rather be doing as life is short. Then put your resume together so you can take advantage of whatever opportunities may come your way.

Examine your friendships-Are your friends supporting your growth or are they contributing to your situation? Are people telling you to be grateful you have a job, when in fact you can and should be doing better? People have a difficult time with change and they think everyone else should be afraid as well. The time has come to leave these friendships behind.

Take a chance and soar-I am amazed when I watch everyday people take chances on televisions shows like American Idol. It takes guts to get out there and sing in front of millions of people, knowing that each and every person is going to judge you. Yet people continue to put themselves out there in a big way. I’m not suggesting you bring your microphone into the boardroom. However, I am saying that you should perform in a way that gets you noticed.

So as we ring in the New Year, make it the year that you took control of your destiny. Make it a year that is memorable.

Roberta Chinsky Matuson is the President of Human Resource Solutions and author of the forthcoming book, Suddenly in Charge! Managing Up, Managing Down, Succeeding All Around (Nicholas Brealey, January 2011). Visit Roberta’s Blog on the Generations at Work or her LinkedIn Group Suddenly in Charge! Sign up to receive a complimentary subscription to Roberta’s monthly newsletter, HR Matters.