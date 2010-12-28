IBM’s Five in Five: 3-D Holograms, Citizen Scientists, Personalized GPS

IBM has released its annual Five in Five list of innovations that the technology giant thinks will take off in the next five years.

According to a survey of 3,000 IBM researchers, the next five years will bring smaller, longer-lasting batteries, 3-D holograms, increasingly personalized GPS systems with real-time parking spot information, citizen scientists who donate personal data to scientific research, and computer heat repurposing–the heat from data centers used to, say, warm up buildings).

Some of these predictions are already coming to fruition. Just last week, for example, Streetline released an iPhone app that offers real-time street parking information. And genetic testing company 23andme is increasingly leveraging user data to improve the field of personalized medicine.

But the Five in Five predictions should still be taken with a grain of salt. In 2006, the company predicted the widespread use of automatic speech translation and mind-reading cell phones by now.

Check out IBM’s current predictions below.