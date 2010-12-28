Ahumanright.org Aims to Buy Commercial Satellite for the World’s Poor

A new NGO is attempting to

bring affordable Internet to the developing

world by buying its own satellite. Ahumanright.org,

a Berlin-based non-profit, is bidding for a commercial satellite it can repurpose and use to beam bandwidth. To help make that happen they’ve recruited the founder of XM Radio, and partnered Deutsche Telekom and the NASA Ames Research Center.

The satellite in question is

TerreStar-1, a

communications satellite currently operated by the TerreStar

Corporation.

TerreStar filed

for Chapter 11 in October 2010 and is currently embroiled in a

complex

legal struggle with Sprint Nextel. Ahumanright will solicit $150,000 from online donations, develop

a business plan, and purchase TerreStar-1 in cooperation with the government of Papua

New Guinea.

A satellite parked in

geosynchronous orbit over Papua New Guinea would offer access to

portions of South Asia, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Siberia,

Australia, and Polynesia. Revenues from the sale and lease of orbital

slots are already an income

source for Papua New Guinea.

In an interview with Space.com, Ahumanright.org founder Kosta

Grammatis outlined a complicated

scheme: funds raised by

selling high-speed bandwidth to communications companies would be

reinvested into offering slower bandwidth for free

via TerreStar-1. Engineers affiliated with

ahumanright.org would create an open-source, low-cost modem for less than US$100. Says Grammatis:

Ahumanright is charged with

promoting Internet access as a human right. The organization also

promotes endeavors that can ensure everyone has a chance to get

online. We try to do this in three different ways: Connect with

businesses and governments and discuss the creation of a “free”

segment to their networks; envisioning our own free network with

our friends at NASA; buy[ing] and

re-purpose underutilized infrastructure.

Grammatis is a former engineer for

Elon Musk’s private spaceflight firm, SpaceX. His background is in developing

cybernetic cameras. Deutsche Telekom provided his seed funding, while the advisory board includes XM cofounder Noah

Samara and Deutsche Telekom CTO Thomas Curran. Ahumanright also gets assistance from the Bertlesmann Foundation,

the NASA Ames Research Center and Skadden LLP.