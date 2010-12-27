Introducing the Photo Issue 2010

A lot goes into those pretty pictures that grace Fast Company each month. So we asked our photo team to pick their favorites–two from each issue in 2010–and give us any insight they could into why they chose the shots and how they came together. In a few instances, they also reminded us of important fallout from the stories and how the photos took on new meaning as the various exposes and profiles evolved in the news throughout the year.
Today, each hour, we highlight some of our favorite photos of 2010 and link to the stories they accompanied.
See the full rundown of the best photos of 2010 here.
Happy New Year!