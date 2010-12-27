Top 10 Online Applications of 2010: My View

2010: what a difficult year for so many reasons. Too few jobs. Too many social media companies. Too many mobile apps. The online experience is getting like the supermarket, and makes me yearn for a boutique experience. I want someone to save me some time by selecting their “best of” experiences, so I’m offering you mine in the hope that you will offer me yours. For me, this was a year of sorting through things and finding some that truly work for me.

But I’m also beginning to think taste in applications is like taste in wine: not everyone likes the same things.

Of the many things I try, some are irrelevant (“Angry Birds“) and some just don’t resonate with me the way they do with other people (Flipboard.) But every once in a while I find a game-changer for myself, and I like to recommend it to others. So here goes for 2010. Don’t hold me to accuracy here about when these products or companies launched. They may not have launched in 2010, but that’s when I discovered them.

1) Gist – I’ve got the Gist extension in my browser now, and it supplies me with background information on everyone who sends me an email. Once a day it sends me a curated list of wall posts, blog posts, and tweets by people in my contact list, so I can follow them efficiently and closely. I learn quite a bit from Gist about what the “important” people in my business life are doing. Also my friends.

2)Ideeli – Every day I get an email from Haute Look, one from Ideeli, and one from ShopItTo Me. They all contain sale merchandise. Of the three, I like Ideeli best because it is not only women’s clothing (of which I can only buy so much), but also housewares, getaways, and experiences. It aspires to be a curator of more than just a single thing. If it develops the way I think it should, it may end up being a push version of Amazon.

3)Evernote – I’ve learned to use Evernote to organize my life. I draft blog posts there during conferences that don’t have free wi-fi, or on airplanes. I store my passwords and account numbers there. And I’ve got a special place for recipes. I wonder what I did before Evernote.

4) Timely -A new service from the popular small business marketing aid Flowtown, Timely uses an algorithm to schedule your tweets at the best time for your business or your purpose. It’s still in testing, but it has a bookmarklet for your browser.