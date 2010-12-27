advertisement
Photo Issue 2010: Igor Pusenjak and his Doodle Jump App, Shot by Phil Toledano

By Lisa Parisi1 minute Read

Igor Pusenjak, iPhone App Develper at Lima Sky, was profiled in our Most Creative People issue. The shoot was inspired by the various characters from his addicting and wildly popular app, Doodle Jump. The wee Doodle has helped turn Igor and his brother Marko, the engineer, into gaming superstars. Shot by Phil Toledano.

