With a famous father (Bob Dylan), and musician brother (Jacob Dylan), you might not immediately recognize Jesse as part of this legendary family. But as the Creative Director and founder of FreeForm, he has worked on a slew of innovative projects, including the award winning Yes We Can music video. Shot by Kurt Iswarienko.

The Hundred Mos Creative People in Business 2010: #41 Jesse Dylan

See more of the best photos of 2010