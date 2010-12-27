Photo Issue 2010: “The Guild” Star Felicia Day in Red, White, and Blue

In three years, The Guild, a homemade comedy series about gamers playing a World of Warcraft-like virtual role-playing game, has gone from cute one-off to full-fledged phenomenon. The show’s run so far has garnered an estimated 65 million views, and has even spawned its own comic book. And in Felicia Day’s brave holdout for ownership and creative control of her series, she devised an innovative distribution deal with Microsoft that’s a new model for the burgeoning world of Web video. We love the fashion shot that ran as the opener for this story. Check out our video of her and the photo shoot here. Shot by Jeff Lipsky.
