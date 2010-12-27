advertisement
Photo Issue: The Starbucks Cup Dilemma, Shot by Geof Kern

Photo Issue: The Starbucks Cup Dilemma, Shot by Geof Kern
By Jessica Adler1 minute Read

“Recycling in the stores is only part of the solution. The major win is creating the market for our cups outside the stores.”–Jim Hanna, Starbucks’ director of environmental impact. We think this is a sophisticated set build, and readers get our message instantly from viewing this photograph. In addition, we laud Starbucks’ goals to figure out a sustainable solution to their one-use paper coffee cup. Shot by Geof
Kern.

