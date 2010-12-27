advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Photo Issue 2010: Robert Maxwell Shoots the Global Artist in a New Light

Photo Issue 2010: Robert Maxwell Shoots the Global Artist in a New Light
By Jessica Adler1 minute Read

K'naan"

Strong, powerful, moody portraits of the Somali artist K’naan. Coca-Cola built a $3 million marketing campaign around
him, calling on him to perform “Wavin Flag” for them at the 2010 World Cup, which became a global hit and a lesson in self-management for musicians. Check out his emotional (and catchy) music video here. Shot by Robert Maxwell.
Coca Cola bet that an unknown Somali rapper could support its biggest marketing campaign ever. The company was right. Shot by Robert Maxwell.

See more of the best photos of 2010

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life