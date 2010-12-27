Photo Issue 2010: Robert Maxwell Shoots the Global Artist in a New Light

Strong, powerful, moody portraits of the Somali artist K’naan. Coca-Cola built a $3 million marketing campaign around

him, calling on him to perform “Wavin Flag” for them at the 2010 World Cup, which became a global hit and a lesson in self-management for musicians. Check out his emotional (and catchy) music video here. Shot by Robert Maxwell.

