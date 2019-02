In Shikoku, Japan, orchids like the Sato Green are grown on small family farms. The price of that TLC? This specimen retails for up to $40 per

bloom.

Senior Photo Editor Jessie Adler, Jeff Chu, and Stephanie Schomer all met at 5 am to pick out this orchid, proving its not only an object of beauty, but one of dedication as well! Shot by Nigel Cox.

Object of Desire: Paphiopedilum Sato Green Orchid

