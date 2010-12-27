advertisement
Photo Issue 2010: Jamie Chung Gets Us All Dolled Up

By Lisa Parisi1 minute Read

SpinMaster Toys created the hit Liv Dolls, thoroughly modern marriages of tech, storytelling, and 21st-century marketing that has industry giant Mattel looking over its shoulder. Liv Dolls’ wigs can be styled, cut, or switched … its no wonder Barbie is running to keep up (or get away). Shot by Jamie Chung.

