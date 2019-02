Photographer Dan Winters built this set for Fast Company in his backyard, torched it, and photographed it–without any Photoshop work.

Oil Companies–Some Run by Former Bush Officials–Make a Risky Move Into Kurdistan

In their haste to tap Kurdish reserves, dozens of oil companies — several fronted by former Bush officials — have undercut U.S. policy and fanned sectarian tensions in Iraq. They may also lose a fortune.

