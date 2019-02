Eugenia Kim is a designer whose high-end hats retail for a whopping $200, but her Target line that was released in April was less than a tenth of that price. Shot by Peter Yang.

Designer Eugenia Kim Brings High Fashion to Target

Kim used to think of herself as an artist. “I was making hats with mohawks 10 feet high for David LaChapelle shoots. I didn’t think about the business.” Once she saw it as a brand, her business took off.

