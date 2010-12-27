Photo Issue 2010: Johnny Valiant and Patrick Clay McBride Capture DWR CEO’s Swan Song

We love these photos, which accompany an interesting and well-written DWR exposé. The beautiful double page spread of DWR

furniture lures us in. But in reading the article, we realize that most of the items are knockoffs, which the company claims are originals because of very subtle differences. They are also sold for prices similar to the originals. Then-CEO Ray Brunner was ousted shortly after this photo was taken. Furniture shot by Jonny Valiant. Portraits shot by Clay Patrick McBride.

The Rise and Fall of Design Within Reach

