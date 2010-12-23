Fair Trade Shopping Site Worldstock.com Profits Without Trying

Worldstock.com–the fair trade sister site of surplus retailer Overstock.com–tipped over the $10.5 million mark in revenue this year and actually managed to profit $350,000 this year. That’s unexpected: The outfit is meant to break even. And that profit that is set to triple in 2011.

Worldstock was started by Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne–a former developmental theorist with a PhD in philosophy–who, after years of running Overstock, took a trip to Southeast Asia for some time off. It was there that he realized that local artisans in those countries had the same issues that his clients in the United States were struggling with–access to markets.

That was the birth of Worldstock back in September 2001 and now, amidst a host of other fair trade and pro-social shopping sites such as eBay’s World of Good, BrandAid, and Surevolution, Byrne sees the industry going nowhere but up.

“The American retail system is optimized for everything local artisans aren’t,” Byrne tells Fast Company. He looks at it as Walmart versus craftsmen in huts.

The Worldstock model is simple–they have a small team that scours the world for the best local artisanal crafts, buys them, and sells them with just a slight markup.

Worldstock’s primary differentiator, says Byrne, is its cost structure. Because its goal is to break even, they would buy, for example, an Indonesian mask at $25 and sell at $35, but what he’s seen some NGOs do is actually buy that same $35 item off of Worldstock and sell for upwards of $100. With concerns over financing, NGOs may need to mark up such products, but Byrne’s Worldstock doesn’t have that same requirement. And because Worldstock generally tries to steer clear of NGOs, he says that on average 60-70% of the money goes directly to artisans, as opposed to middlemen organizations.