2011 TED Fellow Studies Tech Needs in Low-Income India–and Builds a Braille Phone in His Spare Time

Sumit Dagar packs his bags every few months to travel India’s rural communities to get the lowdown on how they use technology. Or he concentrates on his latest prototype, a Braille phone.

Or he dabbles in interactive movie-making–a big passion.

The polyDagar was born and raised in Delhi, India, studied Information and Interface design at the National Institute of Design in Bangalore, and has worked as an interaction designer for the likes of Microsoft Research and Whirlpool.

And he was just named a TED Fellow for 2011, giving him the biggest platform he’s ever had to share his ideas about the needs of low-income technology users in India’s vast rural and semi-rural communities.

“I’m strongly interested in making technology very very usable for everyone, not only those who are educated to use it,” Dagar tells Fast Company.

Of his Braille phone prototype, he says, “The device should behave like a companion or friend to help the user comfortably go through daily routines of life.”

Dagar is part of a small but growing scene of interaction designers in India, most of whom know each other. And whereas most design concepts are being imported from abroad, Dagar says he’s “hoping for a more Indian-centered design, especially for rural India.”