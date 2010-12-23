Unplugged: Digital Reflections for the Holiday

• Fifteen years ago, the

average business email load was 15 messages per day and people spent about 50

minutes reading them. (Personnel Journal, 1996). I am sure many of you remember

the thrill of opening the email box and finding a message from a colleague and

marveling at how this technology of instantaneous communication worked. Contrast

that today’s explosion of email overload where several hundred email messages

per day is considered “normal” (not including text messages and phone calls). Today,

if you spent 50 minutes for every 15 messages, you would never get to the

bottom of the Inbox.

• Digital Interruptions are

making it almost impossible to focus on work tasks. Interruptions come from

many sources, including instant messaging, spam e-mail, telephone calls, and the

Web. Think this is

only your problem? One study found that

28% of an information worker’s day is wasted by digital interruptions. Basex

Research estimates that the impact of digital interruptions is 28 billion lost man-hours per

annum in the United States, at a cost of $588 billion.

• Even when you able to ignore

digital interruptions, you aren’t getting much work done. The New York Times recently reported that the

typical business worker changes computer windows an average of 37 times an hour.

Another study found that knowledge workers spend 15 % of their time each

day searching, and 50 % of these searches fail. So while you are

focusing on “doing something,” you end up flopping all over the place trying to

find the information you need to complete the task.

• Sure there is lots of

information out there, but who has the time or patience to read it. One study

found that most web pages are viewed for 10 seconds or less and fewer than 1 on

10 page views extend beyond two minutes. Another study claims the average time

spent on web page in the U.S. is 21 seconds.

Most people can’t absorb a web page’s information in 21 seconds. We have devolved into a group of skimmers.

A recent book by Nicholas Carr, The

Shallows: What The Internet is Doing to Our Brains, argues persuasively that

this mode of operation not only makes us unproductive, it also diminishes our

ability to think deeply. The daily grind of perpetual window toggling and continuous

interruptions is turning us into impatient, shallow, and intolerant

individuals, with a diminished ability to show empathy for our fellow man. Carr concludes that our online experience is

best summed up by the Roman philosopher Seneca: “To be everywhere is to be

nowhere.”

So I suggest the upcoming holiday

time is a good time to disconnect the Internet and spend quality time with friends

and family. Taking a page (pun intended) from William Powers‘ new book Hamlet’s

Blackberry, this is a good time to declare an “Internet Holiday.” Take the time to enjoy good company and ponder

how to make 2011 and simpler and more productive year. This year, be somewhere

and enjoy time with friends and family. Happy

holidays.