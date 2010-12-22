Supercharge the Value of Your Gift – Without Spending More Money

We all like to give the perfect gift this time of year–the gift that will surprise, amaze and delight. I can’t presume to help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list, but I might be able to help you increase the likelihood that your gift will hit the spot.

You will likely take many factors into account when choosing gifts for your loved ones. As I’ve written elsewhere, for many of us, time is more valuable than money these days. Time factors into the value of gifts in many ways, not all of them obvious. Here are some ways to apply Time-Value concepts to make your gifts this year more memorable.

Invest time in a personalized gift: One of the most memorable and cherished gifts that I have received was a photo album of my kids that was put together by Lucy, our regular babysitter. Of course, I always love pictures of my kids (what Mom doesn’t), but what made the gift matter so much was that Lucy had spent time to curate photos into a beautiful collage that captured memories of the year.

The cost? Not much. However the value of the time she invested to pull this together made the album much more valuable to me–especially since I have struggled to find time to assemble my youngest child’s baby book. (The box of loose baby photos continues to collect dust.)

Since time is so valuable these days, every moment you invest in a gift–whether it’s making something by hand, or just taking the time to find something out-of-the-way or unique will likely resonate with the recipient in a way that spending money never could.

Help outsource tasks: Of course, you can also give the gift of time by taking things off the schedule of a busy loved one: cleaning services, errand services, home grocery delivery etc. all may be options that allow you to give the gift of time.

I was particularly intrigued by a Bay Area virtual assistant firm that offered gift certificates for a few hours of services–what a unique way to package their offering that provides true value to the recipient.