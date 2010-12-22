12 Reasons to Have Lunch With the Competition

Twelve dynamic women speakers gathered together this week at an upscale Houston restaurant to share in the holiday season, swap gifts and check each other out. Invited to this soiree, I didn’t know quite what to expect except that it would be loud and I wondered how we would even begin to have a conversation since each of us is used to having center stage all to ourselves.

The women speakers began to arrive one by one. Smiles, hellos, hugs and handshakes were

exchanged, again with all eyes checking the new arrival and sizing up the competition

as in “Is this who’s up for that

corporate speech against me?”

As food and stories were passed around and the gift exchange

began, I realized that these eleven women weren’t competition after all; they

were the best support network a girl could ask for.

So, I highly recommend lunch with the competition, especially

if it’s friendly competition. Get together, compare notes and see where it takes

you.

Here are the twelve reasons I will do it again:

New friends Motivation to improve Good food Excellent conversation People who actually understand what I do for a

living Kind words New ways to solve old problems Tried and true ways to solve new problems Books to read Events

to attend Other

speakers I should be listening to And,

an amazing network to call on in the future

That and I walked away with a bottle of Chardonnay in the

gift exchange. Now that’s a great lunch!