Five Innovative New Year’s Resolutions

At a McKinsey alumni webcast on creative strategy last week, the presenters mentioned a book due to be soon published by INSEAD professor Hal Gregersen, Jeffrey Dyer of Brigham Young University and Clayton Christensen of Harvard. The authors have spent six years interviewing thousands of innovative businesspeople and concluded there are five key traits innovators share ( the Innovator’s DNA as they call it ).

Whenever I hear numbers like “six years” and “thousands of interviews,” I grow a bit skeptical. That’s usually academic code for “If I think about every conversation I can remember…” But their conclusions suggest some interesting New Year’s resolutions for those wishing to make 2011 a more innovative year.

1.Associating: innovators “connect the dots”; they associate experiences and facts that others keep separate. The well-worn illustration of this is Steve Jobs connecting a calligraphy class he took in college with computers to make the Mac font more beautiful. In past posts we’ve talked about how the military strategist John Boyd believes great strategists orient themselves more quickly than competitors by rapidly seeing patterns in seemingly unrelated information. “Mosaic” investors make money by seeing the bigger pattern in seemingly unrelated information.

To be more innovative, then, you need more diverse sources of information and inspiration. Resolve to read magazines you’ve never considered, watch movies you think you’d hate, and attend lectures of topics apparently unrelated to what you do.

2.Observing: innovators are “intense observers” and so are able to spot customer needs and emerging “weak signals.” A good friend of mine is a brilliant marketer. She has been behind the moves and messages of an incredibly diverse cadre of global beauty and consumer product brands. Companies hire her enhanced ability to observe what issues are building buzz and which customers’ needs are emerging.

This year put up your antenna. Pretend you are the producer of Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show and need to know which issues and topics people care about this week and this month.

3.Experimenting: innovators try things just to see if they work while others want to know if they will work before they try them. A Chinese saying says to “beat the grass to startle the snake.” If you don’t know if a snake is in a bush but think it might be, beat the grass with a stick. The snake will reveal itself if it’s there. Google launches countless “beta” products each year, trying out new offerings to see what will stick. Amazon similarly continually experiments.