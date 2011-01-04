Ten Indicators of Morale Level and Employee Involvement

If you want to create an inclusive workplace where
employees love to do their best work, and customers love to do business, you
may need a culture change.
I’m often asked by senior managers for a list of basic
external indicators of how people feel about their organization, and whether or
not they are happy at work.
Based on my research
and observations, here are ten easy to observe behaviors of
employees who feel good about their workplace.
- There is visible interaction amongst employees in the office, hallways, and cafeteria.
People actually smile and say hello to each other. You may even hear laughter.
- You hear people
speaking well of each other and their customers. Employees greet customers and
stop what they are doing to provide customer service.
- There is resource
sharing across work functions, and work groups are not complaining about other
departments, or work levels.
- Employees know
what other functions do, on a day-to-day level, and how each function impacts
the others.
- Employee kitchens
and washrooms are clean with the right provisions.
- There are employee
initiated social activities with high levels of participation.
- Employees are
comfortable offering suggestions for improvement.
- Employee
grievances are either non-existent, rare, or resolved quickly.
- Employees arrive
on time, and absenteeism, and turnover are low.
- Employees support
each other during personal or family crises, as well as celebrate
accomplishments and happy events.
