Ten Indicators of Morale Level and Employee Involvement

If you want to create an inclusive workplace where employees love to do their best work, and customers love to do business, you may need a culture change.

I’m often asked by senior managers for a list of basic

external indicators of how people feel about their organization, and whether or

not they are happy at work.

Based on my research

and observations, here are ten easy to observe behaviors of

employees who feel good about their workplace.

There is visible interaction amongst employees in the office, hallways, and cafeteria.

People actually smile and say hello to each other. You may even hear laughter. You hear people

speaking well of each other and their customers. Employees greet customers and

stop what they are doing to provide customer service. There is resource

sharing across work functions, and work groups are not complaining about other

departments, or work levels. Employees know

what other functions do, on a day-to-day level, and how each function impacts

the others. Employee kitchens

and washrooms are clean with the right provisions. There are employee

initiated social activities with high levels of participation. Employees are

comfortable offering suggestions for improvement. Employee

grievances are either non-existent, rare, or resolved quickly. Employees arrive

on time, and absenteeism, and turnover are low. Employees support

each other during personal or family crises, as well as celebrate

accomplishments and happy events.

