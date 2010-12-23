How Tech Tips the Scales in Favor of Young Entrepreneurs

Humorist P.J. O’Rourke titled his 1995 memoir Age and Guile Beat Youth, Innocence and a Bad Haircut. He was writing about his journey from hippie to conservative, but the phrase applies just as well to the differences between younger and older entrepreneurs, according to a recent article by Annie Lowery on Slate.

In the piece, Lowery quotes research by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor,

showing that the cohort of entrepreneurs under 35 may have created more new

businesses in 2009, but accounted for only 19.1% of “total entrepreneurial

activity.” Additional studies by the entrepreneurship-focused Kaufmann

Foundation found that the average age of entrepreneurs was 39, with far more

successful businesses launched by Americans over 50.

It stands to reason that experience would be helpful in

something as complex as starting a new company. So are other factors that often

correlate with age, such as a longer credit history, a thicker rolodex of potential

investors, partners and customers, the aura of mature authority, and deeper

knowledge of a particular market or industry.

Part of the appeal of the notion of “young entrepreneurship” is

that it is counterintuitive. It flies in the face of the very sensible idea

that, in business, experience and seniority are key. Young people stereotypically

offset the advantages of maturity with greater energy, fewer encumbrances in

their personal lives, a streak of unjaded idealism, and, frankly, a willingness

to take risks that more seasoned people might consider foolish. When you’re

making a big bet on entrepreneurship, it’s sometimes helpful to have less to

lose.

One reason there is so much focus on young entrepreneurs

is because they tend to succeed most spectacularly in highly-visible industries

such as IT, media and entertainment. It may be comparatively more difficult for

a 25 year-old to open an auto dealership or a cold storage warehouse, but it’s

a much smaller leap to launch a videogame studio or social media marketing

agency. In addition to perhaps having more familiarity and up-to-date skills in

these areas, young people are also adept at using technology to close some of

the entrepreneurial age gaps. For example:

Social networks

automate relationship-building: Online networks make it practically

effortless to find and connect with people who might prove to be useful

business contacts. In addition to general networks like Facebook, there are now

increasing online resources and communities purpose-built for young

entrepreneurs. This partially offsets the advantages of a thick rolodex built

up over years.

Data supplants wisdom: Insights that were previously limited to those with keen intuition or deep experience are now broadly available to anyone who knows what questions to ask. Not only is more business knowledge accessible online than ever before, but

savvy entrepreneurs can mine online sites and communities for market

intelligence and customer data.