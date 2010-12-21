Change Generation: How Alexa Andrzejewski Started Foodie-Photo Site Foodspotting

*In Partnership with

About Alexa Andrzejewski: Alexa Andrzejewski is the CEO and cofounder of Foodspotting, which Time Magazine named one of the 50 Best Websites of 2010. Before launching Foodspotting in January 2010, Alexa was a User Experience Designer for Adaptive Path. Previous to that, Alexa worked at the user-insight consultancy Lextant. Alexa holds a Bachelors of Science in Visual Communication from The Ohio State University, where her information graphics work won awards from the Columbus Society of Communicating Arts.

About Foodspotting: Foodspotting began in 2009 when cofounders Alexa Andrzejewski (Adaptive Path), Ted Grubb (Get Satisfaction) and Soraya Darabi (New York Times) realized that while there were many restaurant review apps, there was no easy way to find or rate specific dishes. Foodspotting helps you decide what to eat, not just where, by enabling you to find whatever you’re craving, see what’s good at a particular restaurant and discover the best foods around you wherever you go. When you’re out and about and hungry, you don’t want to read long, snarky reviews. You just want to see what’s good nearby. By showing you photos of nearby foods and keeping our rating system simple (If you love it, nom it!), we’re making decision-making easier.

About shatterbox: Born to show young people that happy careers happen. The site features video vignettes of young professionals who have found fulfillment in fascinating careers. It also offers a dynamic social network, a resource blog and a brand new program to help launch young people into dream careers. The “Make Your Mark” competition gives $1,000 each month to a passionate young person trying to make their career dreams reality. From designers and musicians to filmmakers and entrepreneurs, shatterbox wants to help you make your mark.