Apple TV Hits One Million Sales This Week

Apple reports today that sales of its new Apple TV will hit the one million mark later this week. The sales figures are remarkable for a device that was just released in early October. Reviews were generally positive–often noting the sleek simplicity of the tiny, $99 device–but some critics complained that not enough content was available.

In the end, the elegance, ease of use, and low price of the device appears to have won over consumers.(Sound familiar?) Integration with the iPad, iPhone, and iPod Touch may also have appealed to the first million; those devices can be used to control Apple TV via the free Remote app on the App Store.

To hit a million users inside of three months for a product that earned positive notes, if not absolute raves, is quite an achievement. Those sales figures put the product more or less on par with the first iPhone, which hit the million-units-moved mark 74 days after its introduction in late June, 2007. And it far exceeds the sales figures on the iPod, which took almost two years to hit the one-million point.

We’ve covered the Apple TV in recent months, but here are a few reminders on specs: It’s small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, weighing only about a half a pound. Not a TV itself in the traditional sense, rather it’s a device that sits atop your TV screen and connects it to the Internet for streaming Netflix or renting movies and shows from the iTunes store–there’s no purchasing, only rentals, avoiding storage issues. It’s Wi-Fi enabled, streams HD video, and its movie/show rental window is 30 days (a 48-hour clock starts ticking, though, once you start watching). The new Apple TV is actually a reboot of the original Apple TV launched in 2006; that more expensive version never really took off.

Here’s Steve: