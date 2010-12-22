Palestinian Tech Firms Fueled by Israel, Google, Cisco, Intel

Peace negotiations between Israel

and the Palestinian Authority have ground to a near-halt again, but the IT departments of the two countries are getting along just fine. Israeli high-tech firms

are increasingly outsourcing work to the West Bank, while the State

Department, Google and Cisco have all recently announced investments in Palestine’s

technical infrastructure.

The stereotype of

Israeli-Arab relations says little trade takes place between

Israel and its Arab neighbors. In fact, there is a long history of business

deals between firms on both sides of the border.

Microsoft Israel outsources

their technical support to Egyptian call centers filled with

Hebrew-speaking Egyptians. Israeli software firms

regularly operate in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain both

directly and through third-party intermediaries.

A recent Associated Press report covered the growing trend of Israeli

high-tech firms outsourcing work to Palestinians. In this case,

the Palestinian Authority fulfills the role for Israel that India or

Mexico performs for the United States–offering a talented, technically

proficient labor market that will work for less pay. The AP spoke to

businessmen and non-governmental representatives on each side:

The cultural gap is much smaller than

we would think,” said Gai Anbar, chief executive of Comply, an

Israeli start-up in this central Israeli town that develops software

for global pharmaceutical companies like Merck and Teva. At a previous job, he worked with

engineers in India and eastern Europe, but found communication

difficult. So in 2007, when he was looking to outsource work at his

new start-up, he turned to Palestinian engineers. He said they speak

like Israelis do — they are direct and uninhibited. Today, Comply

employs four Palestinians. Palestinian engineers have also warmed

up to the idea. “I doubt you would find a company who says, ‘I

am closed for business'” to Israelis, said Ala Alaeddin,

chairman of the Palestinian Information Technology Association.

Although West Bank urban centers such

as Ramallah and Nablus are located within an hour’s drive of Tel Aviv

and even closer to Jerusalem, travel is virtually impossible for both

Israeli and Palestinian civilians. A complicated permit system

largely restricts Palestinians from traveling into Israel or Israeli West Bank settlements, while Israeli citizens are

prohibited from entering areas of the West Bank under Palestinian

Authority control. Instead, Israeli and Palestinian businesspeople communicate via Skype, instant message and email.

For Palestinians, Israel is by far

their largest export market and business partner. Israelis

similarly benefit from the geographic proximity between Israel

and the West Bank. While bigotry persists on both

sides, the almighty dollar is supreme in the region. For

Israelis and Palestinians willing to cooperate, the financial rewards

can be considerable.

Meanwhile, foreign investors and NGOs

are pumping cash into the Palestinian Authority’s nascent tech

industry.