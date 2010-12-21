$271 Million Telescope Buried Under South Pole Is Ready to Unearth Dark Matter

Late last week construction of the IceCube Neutrino Observatory wrapped up at the National Science Foundation’s Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station in Antarctica. The team of international scientists behind the effort have come up with something truly remarkable in building the world’s largest neutrino observatory . The massive telescope, which is the size of a cubic kilometer and located 1400 meters underground, took a decade to build and cost approximately $271 million. Oh, and if you lined up the world’s three tallest skyscrapers, their collective height would be shorter than this telescope.

IceCube is operated by the University

of Wisconsin-Madison and the National Science Foundation, with

funding provided by the United States, Belgium, Germany, and Sweden.

Researchers from Barbados, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Switzerland

and the United Kingdom are also involved in the project.

For IceCube, construction at the South

Pole all came down to their scientific goals. The observatory is

designed to find extremely high energy neutrinos–tiny subatomic

particles–originating from supernova explosions, gamma-ray bursts

and black holes, with an emphasis on expanding humankind’s knowledge

of Dark Matter.

Neutrinos, according to current scientific theory, play a crucial

part in detecting Dark Matter.

The IceCube Observatory is designed to

detect a blue light, called Cherenkov

radiation, created by the nuclear reactions of individual

neutrinos crashing into ice atoms. Cherenkov radiation is generally

considered to be the equivalent of a sonic boom for light.

Building the Observatory at the South

Pole offered the opportunity to use some of the world’s clearest and

purest ice, minimizing any risk of distorted experiment results.

According to the IceCube Observatory team, building the telescope

required an existing scientific station nearby for logistical

purposes–which is how the project ended up become constructed

adjacent to the United States’ South Pole complex.

Construction of the IceCube telescope,

as you might imagine, was an engineering feat. University of

Wisconsin scientists built a customized hot water drill capable

of penetrating more than 1.2 miles of Antarctic ice. These multiple

deep holes in the Antarctic ice were then filled with sensors and

support equipment. Each hole took approximately 48 hours to drill.

All telescope components, employees,

contractors, equipment and food were flown to Antarctica and then

delivered on ski-equipped C-130 planes from McMurdo Station to the

South Pole, an approximately 800 mile flight. Approximately 150

specialists worked in construction and logistics at the South Pole

over the past decade, with the bulk of the work being done in

round-the-clock shifts during the Antarctic summer. A small, hardy

skeleton staff remained at McMurdo Station during the unimaginable

South Pole winters.