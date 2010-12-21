2011 TED Fellow Battles Wartime Censorship in Sri Lanka With Community-Based Website

Sanjana Hattotuwa doesn’t see his citizen-journalism website, Groundviews, as just another place for information about what’s happening in Sri Lanka.

“It’s a treasure trove for historians and students,” he tells Fast Company. Groundviews is one of the few community-powered media sites to launch during Sri Lanka’s 25-year bloody civil war, rather than post-conflict.

Hattotuwa was recently named a 2011 TED Fellow and will head to Long Beach next February to keep spreading his message of the importance of critical citizen-powered media. This is a guy who advises human rights activists around the world on how to keep communications secure amidst oppressive regimes, so he has a thing or two to say about innovation in the face of oppression.

Hattotuwa was born and raised in Sri Lanka, studied in India and Australia, and then returned to Sri Lanka to help speak out about what was happening in his country. “We discussed issues that no other media outlet addressed,” says Hattotuwa. “Our purpose was to bear witness to violent war.”

In the late 1990s, he says, “Computers were changing everything.” And specifically, the world of South Asian matrimonials–usually arranged marriages and matchmaking taking place online–was really catching on, he says.

But in 2005 he was inspired by citizen journalism initiatives outside of Sri Lanka to use new media for peacebuilding and reconciliation purposes in his homeland.