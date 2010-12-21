Yahoo! Bus Stop Derby Pits San Francisco Neighborhoods Against Each Other

If you live in San Francisco, you may have noticed the conspicuous arrival of 72-inch interactive LED screens at your neighborhood bus stop. And if you have taken the time to play with them, you may also have noticed that the screens allow you to play games against people waiting at other bus stops in the city. It’s all part of Yahoo’s Bus Stop Derby, a massive marketing campaign for the company’s mobile apps.

The Bus Stop Derby, produced in partnership with Clear Channel, began this past November with 20 interactive screens scattered across select city bus stops. Most of the bus stops are downtown, but users can represent their neighborhood by selecting it on the screen and playing jumbo-sized version of Yahoo’s mobile games against other bus stop lingerers. Games include Chatter Scatter, Snap Happy, and Sport-a-Pult.

So far, North Beach is winning with 160,750 points, and the Mission is trailing close behind with 143,175 points. Neighborhoods can continue to rack up points until the games end on January 28. The winning neighborhood will score a concert from the band OK Go!

But Yahoo has much more in mind than just tallying up points.

“We’re going to evaluate [the Derby] based on backend data–how many mobile apps

were downloaded in the area, participation, and enthusiasm,” says Penny Baldwin, Yahoo’s Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Brand Management. “It’s going really well. Over 60,000 people have produced over a million points

of gameplay.”

If all continues to go well, Yahoo hopes to roll out similar interactive touchscreen ads across the country. But in the end, it’s all about the numbers, Baldwin says. “We’ll march it out across the nation if it’s proven effective for our business impact.”