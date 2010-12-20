Why Jettisoning Delicious Might Make Sense for Yahoo

News of Delicious’s imminent demise turns out to have been overblown. Yahoo isn’t necessarily planning to kill the bookmarking site, a spokesman says–it’s merely considering “other options” for it (read: sale) because the service no longer fits with the company’s overall strategic goals.

That hasn’t stopped online commenters from decrying this as the latest bonehead move from a company that has been struggling to find its way for the past few years. But if you look at Yahoo’s emerging strategy, the decision not only seems to make sense, it also reveals that the company has the discipline to do what it takes to win.

Earlier this year, Yahoo brought on Microsoft veteran Blake Irving to head up its product group–or, in other words, to figure out what Yahoo should be building. The company was adrift since before Carol Bartz came on board two years ago, and while the new CEO hasn’t hesitated to knock heads to get the company in order, Yahoo still needs a strong hand at the product tiller to chart the company’s course forward. And that’s exactly what Irving seems to be doing.

Back in November, when the company unveiled a series of new features such as Yahoo Local Offers, Irving painted his vision for Yahoo’s future. As with everyone else online, Yahoo has figured out that the future is local, social, and–with the proliferation of untethered devices–mobile. Yahoo has a great base to build on to deliver local and social experiences. Hundreds of millions of people visit the site every day, whether to use its mail service, to search, or to check out its content.

Yahoo thinks it can give those users what they’re looking for in terms of personalized, local, and social experiences, either on the web or on any device they might be carrying. And in doing so, Yahoo believes it can deliver to brands the audiences they’re seeking.

“Our job as a technology organization,” Irving said at another event back in September, “is to make it simple for users to have a very personal experience, and make it simple for advertisers to reach that person in their own personal context.”