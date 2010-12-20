Is Phone Company’s Plan to Turn Music Pirates Into Paying Customers “Game Changing”?

The customers of wireless provider Cricket Communications tend to skew toward the lower end of the income scale. Many have neither computers nor credit cards. Which means they’ve been left out of the iTunes revolution. As a result, some have taken to obtaining their music via file-sharing sites, often illegally, cobbling together an acquisition system that involves downloading tracks onto computers belonging to friends, libraries, or schools, then transferring the music to their phones.

It’s not an ideal experience for the users. And it’s the opposite of ideal for the music industry. Which is why Cricket figured that if they could integrate a music service with their prepaid cellphone plans, they might be able to bring some of those pirates into the music-paying fold. And, of course, expand their own customer base in the process.

Cricket is unveiling the fruits of those efforts at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. The new “Muve Music” service will be bundled into Cricket’s high-end wireless plan. For a flat $55 monthly fee, subscribers won’t only get unlimited voice, text, and messaging, they’ll also get unlimited access to the catalogs of Universal, Sony, Warner, and EMI.

“Our customers love music,” Jeff Toig, Cricket’s vice president and general manager of voice and data products, told Fast Company. “It is among the most important things in their lives. But the entire digital ecosystem was built around the computer and the credit card.”

Muve Music will also let users create ringtones from the tracks. The entire system was designed to be simple, elegant and secure—from the Samsung Suede phone (pictured above), which will carry the service, to the user interface, to the security technology which blocks access to music when a user’s subscription lapses. Cricket is betting the ease of the experience will lure music lovers away from the file-sharing sites and into its subscription plans.

The music industry will be watching closely. “We think this is game changing,” Michael Nash, executive vice president of digital strategy and business development at Warner Music Group, told Fast Company. “It’s unlike anything that’s been launched in any other market place.”