Innovation Agents: Diane Hessan, CEO of Communispace

When you’re at the helm of a ten-year old, $50 million social network that’s growing at a rapid clip, you might take innovation for granted. Not so with Diane Hessan, CEO of Communispace.

Sure her company has enjoyed a compound annual growth averaging 39 % in the last five years. And yes, Communispace sailed out of the dot-com bust and the recession on double-digit margins and a client retention rate of 90 percent. But rather than rest easy, Hessan’s still hungry: for smart growth, scaling Communispace’s corporate culture, and ways to make a transformational difference for her clients.

“We ended up in a space that’s recession-proof,” Hessan tells Fast Company. But that’s partly because she understood the depths of the economic slump were a time of opportunity–a lesson learned as a girl working alongside her father in his sewing machine repair shop. “I’ve said every day it’s a terrible time to lose touch with your customers.”

Communispace’s staff, therefore, is constantly tasked with looking for better ways to build and manage about 400 private online customer communities they’ve created. “We do an enormous amount of innovation within the communities,” she explains, “Not from big, scientific, quantitative research. It can be one consumer saying something that changes everything.”

From lone voice to new product

That’s exactly the kind of innovation that gave birth to Godiva Gems. Contrary to what you might think, says Hessan, those tasty individually-wrapped candies were not the product of tons of market analysis. Instead, while talking to consumers about the way chocolate is used to entertain, one woman confessed she didn’t share the contents of her gold Godiva boxes. Hessan says the wheels started turning immediately. “It spurred a completely different conversation,” one that pushed Godiva’s product developers to figure out what a package of share-able chocolates would look like.

For Hessan, the most important thing Communispace does to innovate is to get immersed in the life of their customers. “New ideas are a dime a dozen. The key is to find the right idea that’s really going to add value and transform the way you do something to make it so much better.”