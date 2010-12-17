“Underdog” Bing Talks Facebook Partnership, Google Rivalry

Google is the world’s largest search engine, but an unlikely competitor, Microsoft Bing–the industry’s scrappy “underdog,” as Mark Zuckerberg called it–is fast catching up. A new report from Experian Hitwise shows Bing-powered searches now account for 25% of the market. Google still dominates with its 70% share. But are there downsides to being the dominant player?

“The larger you are, the more you have to worry about disrupting your user base,” says Lisa Gurry, director of Bing. “As a growing player in this space, it’s less of a concern. Certainly we’re the underdog within the industry. For us, it’s more about disrupting the existing search landscape to attract new users to Bing.”

Gurry’s comments reflect the oft-repeated sentiment expressed by Zuckerberg (“When you’re an incumbent in an area … there is tension between innovating and trying new things versus what you already have”), and that innovative spirit is why the Facebook CEO says he chose to partner with Microsoft–not Google–for social search. Microsoft and Facebook recently rolled out a slew of new features to integrate social elements into Bing, including the ability to see what your friends have “Liked” within search results.

Google’s search team, meanwhile, is unimpressed by the partnership and irked as to why Zuckerberg would consider Google less innovative than Microsoft. Bing launched social search? Well, Google launched social search two years ago, the company says. And real-time search? That’s just Twitter’s search engine at a different URL. Google has long indexed tweets itself.

But Gurry says Bing’s latest round of features–incorporating Facebook “Liked” data and other social annotations–will help distinguish its engine from Google’s.