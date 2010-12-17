Buy Google’s New Cr-48 Notebook for $11,100–Free Shipping!

It has no Ethernet port. No traditional hard drive. No installed programs or saved files. It features a stripped-down OS that’s all but a browser. And it’ll cost you $11,100.

At least on eBay, where the going price for Google’s new limited-edition, Chrome OS-based Cr-48 notebook is in the five figures.

And don’t think the seller is asking for too much. After three dozen bids, what began as a $0.01 item quickly shot to $500, and then $5000, and now $11,100. Heck, even the cool box the notebook shipped in is spoke to a source recently at Google about the Chrome notebooks, it became apparent just how limited these laptops were: The company planned to ship just thousands of Cr-48s–brandless devices that represent Google’s first foray into the industry and devices that will never, ever be sold at retail.

When I mentioned that some Cr-48s might end up on eBay in the future, my source thought Google had included a part in its terms and conditions against reselling the item. But the source clearly understood this outcome as a possibility, and hinted that Google wouldn’t much care–there’s only so much the company can do, the source explained, saying that Google didn’t have an opinion on the matter one way or the other. (After all, how much could this possibly affect Google’s bottom-line?)

Still, the eBay seller seems wary of consequences, and may be trying to avoid violating any terms and conditions.