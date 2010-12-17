Infographic of the Day: What That Amazing Facebook Map Left Out

Everyone was duly blown away by this amazing map of Facebook connections around the world, created by Facebook’s superstar intern Paul Butler.

Looking at it, a lot of people commented that it matched up to regional population density or per capita GDP — that is, the more people there are or the more money they make, the more Facebook accounts there are. But in truth, the picture is far more nuanced, and a bit more interesting, as Thorsten Gaetz shows us with his superb rev of Butler’s original.