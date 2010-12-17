TED Fellow Seeks Collaborative “Magic” and Cancer Cure (and Might Actually Have a Shot)

Most scientists can only dream about curing cancer. But Luke Hutchison might just be up to the challenge.

Hutchison, a PhD candidate in computational biology at MIT, was named a TED Fellow this week. With that award comes the opportunity to attend the annual Long Beach conference next February, all expenses paid, and more importantly, the opportunity to enter what has become one of the world’s most elite talent pools.

“I’m ecstatic,” Hutchison says of receiving his TED Fellowship. The rest of us should be, as well.

While some academics may see the opportunity as a chance to show off their work, gain increased recognition, or become outright famous, Hutchison’s take on the appointment is somewhat anomalous in the cut-throat world of academia. He actually–genuinely, truly, and excitedly–wants to learn from others.

“The most important innovations for the future will come from interdisciplinary problem-solving,” Hutchison tells Fast Company. “I’m most excited to meet people from all different fields. I’m looking to synergize with others and with other ideas.”

Hutchison’s own work is interdisciplinary in nature–computational biology is essentially the fusion of computer science and biology–and his interests and outlook are equally interdisciplinary. When not working on his PhD thesis, he spent three years of his PhD riding his bike up the Charles River to Harvard each day, where he studied Chinese. He even completed a Chinese-language intensive summer program at the Harvard Beijing Academy.