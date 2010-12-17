Meet the Man Who Gave “Black Swan” Wings

Without Dan Schrecker, Natalie Portman would have never become the black swan. And Darren Aronofsky would have never become a director.

“I would certainly not be in film,” Aronofsky jokes as he grasps for an alternate ending. “I probably would have started Facebook.”

It’s typical to see career-long pairings of director and actors (Scorsese and De Niro), or directors and producers (the Coen Brothers). It’s more rare to see a director cling to his effects man, as Aronofsky does with Schrecker (left), his friend since college who has done graphics, effects, title design, or post-production work on all of Aronofsky’s films–Pi (which was filmed at Schrecker’s mother’s Upper West Side apartment), Requiem for a Dream, The Fountain, The Wrestler, and now, Black Swan, which opens nationwide Dec. 22, and has been nominated for both Golden Globe and SAG awards.

After more than two decades the two have a trust and artistic shorthand that serves their films. “I have a collaborator who understands me, and who I understand,” Aronofsky tells Fast Company. “We have similar artistic ideas and a strong work ethic and are able to push each other because of that. Also, having a long-time friendship inspires us to help each other.”

Schrecker adds, “Darren’s always got the big picture in mind; I’m a little more of a ruminator and will sometimes get lost in the technical details of a shot. But there’s always a constant back and forth of ideas, where we have to brainstorm creative solutions to fit his overall vision or my technical needs.”

Schrecker, an animation major, met Aronofsky, an anthropology major, at Harvard in the late ’80s. Aronofsky was writing papers. Schrecker was making short films. Animation “looked a lot more fun,” Schrecker tells Fast Company, so Aronofsky switched, and the requisite drawing classes and started making films. After graduating in 1991, Aronofsky went off to the American Film Institute’s directing program; Schrecker went to an NYU’s Interactive Telecommunications Program and formed effects company Amoeba Proteus (with another Harvard classmate Jeremy Dawson). But they always reconvened to work on film projects.