Could Microcarbon Finance Help Eliminate Poverty?

Lately, I’ve been exploring microcarbon finance, an emerging hybrid of carbon offset and microloan strategy that has the potential to be endlessly confusing to a non-specialist. But when you get past the details, microcarbon finance has the potential to ignite direct environmental action and social transformation for the one billion people at the “Base of the Pyramid” who live on less than $1 a day.

Microfinance programs, which match poor entrepreneurs in developing areas with small, low-interest loans to support economic growth and social transformation, have become all but mainstream in areas like China and India. The practice has become so common that Forbes even warned against jumping too fast into “barefoot banking” in 2008.

At the same time, as microfinance goes mainstream, awareness about environmental and sustainability issues grows. China is a perfect example: the rapidly-growing superpower has come under fire for questionable approaches to pollution, factory workers’ rights, product contamination, and other social and environmental issues.

Here’s where it gets really interesting: although China is under scrutiny for its ecological strategy, it’s also a magnet for carbon finance. Companies in developed countries often offset their emissions by investing in carbon reduction projects in China. So, from an investment standpoint, there’s a huge amount of money to be made in carbon finance in the region.

So at this nexus of microfinance and carbon finance, we have microcarbon finance. On the face of it, it’s a pretty simple system: small-time farmers and entrepreneurs get small-scale loans, typically just a few hundred dollars, to purchase equipment and other supplies that are essential to their business but out of reach financially. The key is that the investment has to be in something that provides a carbon offset–a bio-gas digester for agricultural waste, for example.

To get more details on this, I talked with Tina Tam, an MBA/MS candidate at The Erb Institute, who spent her summer writing the business plan for the Microcarbon Foundation, a U.K. nonprofit with offices in Beijing that is an early champion of microcarbon finance. I had had the chance to meet Justin Barrow, the head of the Foundation, in Beijing last April, and was very impressed with him and his management team. So it was very gratifying to have one of our Erb students helping Justin and his crew get the organization started. According to Tam, the model they have created is new, unique, and, at least at first, hard to get off the ground.

“There are a lot of hurdles to overcome for microcarbon financing to be successful,” says Tam.