How Luxury Goods Affect the Brain and Drive More Purchases

Just in time for Christmas, a new

neuromarketing study offers a boost for good ol’ fashioned American

capitalism: it turns out that buying expensive things that don’t fit

in with your current home decor or wardrobe leads to more shopping binges.

According to a study by Henrik Hagtvedt

of Boston College and Vanessa Patrick of the University of Houston to

be published in the Journal of Marketing Research, customers

who purchase luxury items that don’t blend in with either their

wardrobe or their home tend not to return these products. Instead,

they buy more–usually cheaper–products to complement their new

acquisitions.

The cost more often than not exceeds that of the

original purchase, creating a vicious cycle of consumption. Patrick

and Hagtvedt term this “aesthetic

incongruity resolution.” We call it not being shamed by your classy, design-conscious friends.

It turns out consumers are subsceptible to, well,

pretty things. Over three years, the 125 participants’ spending habits

for shoes, necklaces and furniture were tracked. Participants were

given high-end products from either “designer” labels or from

luxury retailers that frequently clashed with their aesthetic tastes.

After a period of time, subjects were offered the chance to return

the products in exchange for money or to keep the product obtained

through the study. (A scientific study that gives away luxury

goods? Sweet!)

The vast majority of participants opted to keep the

luxury goods instead of returning them–and also admitted to buying

a slew of cheaper items to complement their luxury product. According to Patrick: