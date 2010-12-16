After Touting 28-Day Advantage Over Netflix, Blockbuster Agrees to Same Delay

Blockbuster dropped millions on its comeback ad campaign, centering the TV spots on its 28-day advantage over competitors Netflix and Redbox for the latest films. “Why wait 28 days for new releases?” the commercials asked. “Blockbuster has hot new releases … 28 days before Netflix and Redbox.”

Well, not quite. Today, NCR, which operates Blockbuster’s thousands of kiosks nationwide, agreed to a deal with Warner Bros to get new movies 28 days after their initial DVD release. The agreement follows similar deals with 20th Century Fox and Universal Studios, which combined make up close to half of studio market share.

So much for that advantage on Redbox. Now, both Blockbuster and its fast-growing kiosk rival will offer many of the same titles at the same time.

According to NCR, delaying new releases lowers acquisition costs. This is exactly why Netflix and Redbox agreed to the 28-day window, even as Blockbuster CEO Jim Keyes touted the deals as a huge get for the struggling rental giant. In a recent interview with Fast Company Netflix’s VP of communications made it very clear that the 28-day window was in no way Blockbuster’s advantage.