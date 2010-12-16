Top 10 Trends of 2010 Roundup: iTunes, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, Amazon

As 2010 winds down, we’ve noticed an endless amount of online top 10 lists sputtering across the web. Trends, memes, social media celebs, darlings of the Internet–these rankings are eclectic in their range and subject matter. But most share one common thread: some mention of Ke$ha, Katy Perry, or Justin Bieber. These are artists who not only dominate sales charts, but social media, indicating the two have become inextricably intertwined.

We’ve lassoed all these top 10s–from Apple to Facebook to Last.fm–all in one convenient location. Here’s how the year in trends has shaped up.

Amazon

Best-Selling Albums

1. Taylor Swift, Speak Now

2. Lady Antebellum, Need You Now

3. Arcade Fire, The Suburbs

4. Susan Boyle, The Gift

5. Eminem, Recovery

6. Kanye West, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

7. Sade, Solder Of Love

8. James Taylor, Live at the Troubadour

9. Vampire Weekend, Contra

10. Mumford & Sons, Sigh No More

11. Jackie Evancho, O Holy Night

12. Various Artists, Crazy Heart: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

13. Gorillaz, Plastic Beach

14. The Black Keys, Brothers

15. Glee: The Music, Volume 3

16. The National, High Violet

17. Broken Bells

18. Bruce Springsteen, The Promise

19. Kid Rock, Born Free

20. Sara Bareilles, Kaleidoscope Heart

Last.fm