Top 10 Trends of 2010 Roundup: iTunes, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, Amazon

As 2010 winds down, we’ve noticed an endless amount of online top 10 lists sputtering across the web. Trends, memes, social media celebs, darlings of the Internet–these rankings are eclectic in their range and subject matter. But most share one common thread: some mention of Ke$ha, Katy Perry, or Justin Bieber. These are artists who not only dominate sales charts, but social media, indicating the two have become inextricably intertwined.
We’ve lassoed all these top 10s–from Apple to Facebook to Last.fm–all in one convenient location. Here’s how the year in trends has shaped up.
Amazon
Best-Selling Albums
1. Taylor Swift, Speak Now
2. Lady Antebellum, Need You Now
3. Arcade Fire, The Suburbs
4. Susan Boyle, The Gift
5. Eminem, Recovery
6. Kanye West, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
7. Sade, Solder Of Love
8. James Taylor, Live at the Troubadour
9. Vampire Weekend, Contra
10. Mumford & Sons, Sigh No More
11. Jackie Evancho, O Holy Night
12. Various Artists, Crazy Heart: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
13. Gorillaz, Plastic Beach
14. The Black Keys, Brothers
15. Glee: The Music, Volume 3
16. The National, High Violet
17. Broken Bells
18. Bruce Springsteen, The Promise
19. Kid Rock, Born Free
20. Sara Bareilles, Kaleidoscope Heart
Last.fm
Most played albums
1. Ke$ha, Animal
2. Mumford & Sons, Sigh no More
3. Arcade Fire, The Suburbs
4. Gorillaz, Plastic Beach
5. Vampire Weekend, Contra
6. Eminem, Recovery
7. 30 Seconds to Mars, This is War
8. Rihanna, Rated R
9. Katy Perry, Teenage Dream
10. The National, High Violet
iTunes
Top-Selling Albums
1. Eminem, Recovery
2. Ke$ha, Animal
3. Lady Gaga, The Fame
4. Lady Antebellum, Need You Now
5. Taylor Swift, Speak Now
6. Drake, Thank Me Later
7. Mumford & Sons, Sigh No More
8. The Black Eyed Peas, The E.N.D.
9. Jack Johnson, To The Sea
10. Sade, Soldier of Love
11. Zac Brown Band, The Foundation
12. Lil Wayne, I Am Not A Human Being
13. Glee: The Music, Journey To Regionals
14. Justin Bieber, My World 2.0
15. Vampire Weekend, Contra
16. B.o.B, B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray
17. Glee: The Music, Volume 3
18. The Black Keys, Brothers
19. Usher, Raymond vs. Raymond
20. Kings of Leon, Come Around Sundown
Spotify
Most Streamed Albums
1.The Fame Monster by Lady Gaga
2.Lungs by Florence + The Machine
3.Sigh No More by Mumford & Sons
4.xx by The xx
5.Rated R by Rihanna
6.Jason Derulo by Jason Derulo
7.Animal by Ke$ha
8.THE E.N.D. (THE ENERGY NEVER DIES) by Black Eyed Peas
9.The Element Of Freedom by Alicia Keys
10.The Blueprint 3 by Jay-Z
Fastest Rising in Entertainment
1.justin bieber
2.shakira
3.eminem
4.netflix
5.youtube videos
6.lady gaga
7.kesha
8.nicki minaj
9.grooveshark
10.transformers 3
Twitter & Facebook
Top 10 Twitter Trends
1. Gulf Oil Spill
2. FIFA World Cup
3. Inception
4. Haiti Earthquake
5. Vuvuzela
6. Apple iPad
7. Google Android
8. Justin Bieber
9. Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows
10. Pulpo Paul
Top 10 Facebook Trends
1. HMU
2. World Cup
3. Movies
4. iPad and iPhone 4
5. Haiti
6. Justin Bieber
7. Games on Facebook
8. Miners
9. Airplanes
10. 2011